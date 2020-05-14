A 52-year old man has been charged with careless driving in relation to a pedestrian-vehicle crash last month that killed a 10-year old boy.

Lethbridge Police and EMS were called to the intersection of Whoop-Up Drive and Aquitania Boulevard West on the afternoon of Apr. 13.

Investigation has determined that a vehicle was heading south on Aquitania Boulevard, about to make a right turn on to westbound Whoop-Up Drive, when it hit two young boys who were crossing within the crosswalk with their father. The vehicle was facing a yield sign.

One boy suffered life-threatening injuries and later died in hospital. The other boy suffered minor injuries and his father was not injured.

Neil Martin Skjodt, 52 of Lethbridge, is facing a single charge of careless driving. He will appear in court on Aug. 11.