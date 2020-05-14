Umami Shop in downtown Lethbridge damaged in fire. Arson charges have been laid. Photo courtesy of Umami Shop Facebook page.

A 27 year old woman has been charged with arson after a fire damaged the Umami Shop downtown.

Firefighters were called to the business along the 800 block of 4th avenue south at about 2am Wednesday.

Wood pallets and cardboard that had been piled up against the building were lit on fire.

About $6,000 in damage was done to the store as well as overhead Telus lines.

Police were able to identify a suspect through video surveillance.

Mary-Lee Roy Parks has been charged with arson, possession of a controlled substance and breach of an undertaking.

She remains in custody.