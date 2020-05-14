Costume technicians with the University of Lethbridge’s drama department are making scrubs for health care workers.

The scrubs, made from a large fabric donation eleven years ago, are being donated to nurses at the Good Samaritan Park Meadows Village supportive living facility on the city’s north side.

In order to prevent transmission of COVID-19 nurses remove their scrubs on site, place them in a bag and wash immediately, increasing the wear and tear on the items.

The U of L says providing new scrubs and scrub bags at no cost is just one way of thanking nurses for their commitment to the job.

The fabric was donated to the university from Susan Perley, the owner of a fabric store in Vulcan that had closed down.