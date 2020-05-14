It appears HALO air ambulance is in dire need of funding.

The Helicopter Airlift Operation based out of Medicine Hat has announced it will be giving up its lease on the twin engine chopper as of June 1 and only using its smaller, single engine model.

As of July 1, if there isn’t a substantial cash influx, HALO will shut down entirely.

The air ambulance responds to emergencies in the MD of Taber, the County of Forty Mile, Cypress County, and the Medicine Hat area.

It’s been in operation for the past 13 years.

The MD Of Taber Council is calling on the provincial government to step up to the plate and fund HALO as it does STARS air ambulance and HERO, which is a rescue operation based in Fort McMurray.