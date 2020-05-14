The University of Lethbridge is temporarily laying off, or reducing hours, for 145 continuing support staff.

The latest layoffs are in addition to about 180 casual, research, and student employees who had their hours cut and appointments end as the campus moved to restricted access in March.

Under normal circumstances, the University says these employees help deliver programs and services students and community members rely on but the COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on the campus.

In-person classes moved to remote delivery, students vacated residences, food services were shut down, fitness classes, theatre and music performances were cancelled, and most employees began working from home.

Officials say affected support staff members will hopefully be recalled to full-time employment for the Fall 2020 semester.