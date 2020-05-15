Lethbridge residents may notice crews working in some back alleys over the next several months.

The City is starting a paved back lane rehabilitation program to fix up deteriorated alleyways.

There will be 13 different paved lanes reconstructed over the coming weeks and months. Letters will be will be delivered to each home directly impacted by the work.

At each back lane on the list to be spruced up this season, crews will remove the existing lane material, rework the grading, reconstruct the surface and in some locations, adjust or extend the storm sewer system.

To ensure this work can be completed safely in the current COVID-19 environment, the construction contractor has provided the City of Lethbridge with protocols in alignment with the Alberta Construction Association’s COVID-19 guidelines.

There are currently 150 km of paved back lanes across the City of Lethbridge.