Lethbridge Police are asking anyone with information on a fight downtown Friday night (May 15) to please give them a call.

LPS say around 8:00 pm Friday officers were called out to an area near Galt Gardens after receiving a call about a group of people fighting in the street.

When police arrived on scene most of those involved had left the area and were scattered throughout the park and down nearby streets.

Officers canvassed the area to try and get information or track down some witnesses. They did find several groups of men with one person indicting he’d been involved in a fight, but didn’t want to be part of an investigation.

Later that evening a video posted on social media recorded after the altercation alleged a black truck was associated with two men involved in the fight. Police want to speak to the owner of that vehicle.

LPS are asking anyone who was in the area of Galt Gardens Friday night between 7:30 pm and 8:30 pm and witnessed an altercation to contact them.