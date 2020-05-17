Blood Tribe health officials continue to urge members to avoid visiting the reserve at this time or having visitors in their homes, as there are now 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported there as of Sunday (May 17).

The Blood Tribe is part of Cardston County, which Alberta Health Services (AHS) is reporting has a total of 15 cases. Nine of the cases, specifically on the reserve, are active and three have recovered. The Blood Tribe confirmed its first case of COVID-19 on Apr. 29.

Although stage one of Alberta’s Relaunch Strategy began last Thursday (May 14) allowing for select businesses and amenities to re-open, the Blood Tribe Health Department says all health restrictions and closures will remain in place until further notice.

Officials remind residents that safety regulations are still in place on the reserve to limit the spread of the virus, like the 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew and a non-essential travel restriction. Residents who are feeling sick are asked to call the Blood Tribe Health Department COVID-19 hotline at 403-737-8411.

UPDATE, May 17 @ 2:20p.m.: The Blood Tribe Health Department initially reported ten cases Sunday morning (May 17), but two more cases were confirmed later in the day. The numbers within the story have been changed to reflect the new totals.