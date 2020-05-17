Alberta continues to see low numbers of new COVID-19 cases.

As of Sunday (May 17), there are 57 new cases province-wide. There is a total of 6644 cases, 5453 of those are considered recovered.

Nine new cases have been reported in the Alberta Health Services South Zone. There are four new cases in Brooks for a total of 1089, 1002 of which are now recovered. Cardston County is reporting four new cases, as well, for a total of 19, 12 of which are specifically on the Blood Reserve.

Lethbridge has remained at 21 confirmed cases since Friday (May 15), 17 are recovered and four are active.

Alberta reported one additional death on Sunday (May 17). There have been 126 total deaths since the pandemic began in March.

More than 213,000 tests have been performed across the province.