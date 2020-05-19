Canada-U.S. border to remain closed for another month
File photo. The Coutts border crossing. Photo credit to CBSA.
The Canada-U.S. border will stay shut down for a few more weeks at least.
The two countries have reached an agreement to keep the border closed now until June 21st.
That means all non-essential travel is still not allowed but the border will remain open for essential travel like supply chain traffic and essential workers that travel back and forth for work.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says this is an important decision that will keep people in both our countries safe.