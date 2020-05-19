Lethbridge’s Exhibition Park says it’s pleased that its 50th annual Farmers’ Market will go ahead as planned, but with a few new rules in place.

Officials says markets will be open each Saturday — beginning this coming Saturday (May 23) — between 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.. Priority access will be given to seniors and those with disabilities for the first half hour.

Exhibition Park says this year’s Farmers’ Markets will feature larger aisles and handwashing stations, as well as separate entrances and exits for the North and Main Pavilions.

Some of the new rules for guests include shopping with purpose to limit their time in the market, limiting themselves to one adult per household, being prepared to line up outside, having cash on hand since ATMs will not be available, pointing to products rather than handling them and sanitizing their hands before entering.

In accordance with public health orders, shoppers are also asked to maintain proper physical distancing and to not attend the Farmers’ Market if they’re feeling sick.