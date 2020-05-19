Alberta Chief Medical Health Offcier, Dr. Deena Hinshaw speaks at a recent COVID-19 update. Photo credit to Government of Alberta.

Only 33 new cases of COVID-19 in Alberta Tuesday (May 19).

Of the province’s 6,716 total cases, 87% of them are now recovered. A total of 61 people are in hospital and eight of them are being treated in the ICU.

There are no new deaths to report.

In the South Zone there were only two new cases since Monday. One in Lethbridge and one in Cardston County (total of 21).

Lethbridge now has 24 total cases, 7 of them are active and 17 recovered.

Lethbridge cases as of May 19, 2020

West Lethbridge: 9 cases (2 active, 7 recovered)

South Lethbridge: 12 cases: (4 active, 8 recovered)

North Lethbridge: 3 cases (1 active, 2 recovered)

Tuesday’s data shows just under 219,000 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted province-wide since early March.