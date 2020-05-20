The federal government has rolled out a new program to help small businesses that are struggling to pay rent.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance Program Wednesday (May 20) for commercial landlords and tenants.

The program will see the federal, provincial, and territorial governments cover 50% of rental costs, tenants are asked to absorb 25% and landlords the remaining 25%.

Applications will be accepted on May 25th here.

Meanwhile, the PM once again stressed that physical distancing and maintaining hand sanitization is the best way to protect ourselves, but where distancing is difficult Trudeau himself has chosen to wear a mask.

“Everyone’s situation will be different when it is possible where I can remain two metres apart from people I don’t wear a mask, but where I can’t maintain that distance like walking through the halls of Parliament then I choose to wear a mask,” says Trudeau.