Aquaculture Centre of Excellence researchers Dr. Nick Savidov and Penny Takahashi. Photo courtesy of Lethbridge College.

Lethbridge College has received one of the most significant applied research grants in its history.

On Tuesday, the local post-secondary institution was awarded one of six new Technology Access Centres by the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada.

The $1.75 million, five-year renewable grant will be used to create the Integrated Agriculture Technology Centre which will help farmers, growers, and food processors across the country.

Lethbridge College President and CEO, Dr. Paula Burns says the announcement is “extremely significant and welcome news.”

She says “it signifies to Canada’s agriculture industry that we are here to support their needs and find solutions to the challenges they face.”

The centre will offer ag industry clients access to applied research and development, technical services and consulting as well as training and education.

Focus will be on the college’s core research areas of aquaculture, crop production and wet processing.