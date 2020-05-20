Alberta recorded less than two-dozen new COVID-19 cases Wednesday (May 20) which the lowest daily count of new cases since the very early stages of the pandemic

There are only 19 additional cases province-wide and no new deaths. In fact, the death toll has remained at 128 for the past few days.

Of the 6,735 cases in Alberta, 84% (5,637) are considered recovered. The trend of more recovered cases is increasing day-by-day.

For the first time in more than a month, the South Zone recorded not one single new case of COVID-19. The total for this health region remains at 1,212 with 91% considered to now be recovered.

Lethbridge remains at 24 cases, unchanged since Tuesday’s update. Brooks with some real progress with no new cases for a third straight day (total of 1,090). Cardston County is standing at 21 (6 now recovered).

Lethbridge cases as of May 20, 2020

West Lethbridge: 9 cases (2 active, 7 recovered)

South Lethbridge: 12 cases: (4 active, 8 recovered)

North Lethbridge: 3 cases (1 active, 2 recovered)

To date, more than 221,00o tests for COVID-19 have been conducted province-wide since early March with close to 10% of all tests in AHS South Zone.