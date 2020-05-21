Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced $75 million in new funding Thursday (May 21) to support Indigenous people living off-reserve.

In his daily briefing, Trudeau said this money will help the one million Indigenous people living in cities and off-reserve and the organizations that support them with transportation, educational, and mental health supports.

This money is in addition to $1 million announced in March for people living off-reserve as part of a larger $305 million Indigenous Community Support Fund.

Trudeau says this additional funding will support more community-based projects that address the critical needs of Indigenous populations during this pandemic.

Funding for projects will start rolling out in the coming weeks.