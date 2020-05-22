The federal New Democrats say donations have dried up in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead of furloughing employees and forcing more Canadians to the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, the political party will apply for the wage subsidy.

That covers up to 75% of each employee’s salary to a maximum of $847 per worker per week.

The federal NDP has 17 full-time employees and up to 20 part-time staff.