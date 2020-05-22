Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh at the end of March. Photo credit to Jagmeet Singh on Facebook.

The federal New Democrats say donations have dried up in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead of furloughing employees and forcing more Canadians to the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, the political party will apply for the wage subsidy.

That covers up to 75% of each employee’s salary to a maximum of $847 per worker per week.

The federal NDP has 17 full-time employees and up to 20 part-time staff.