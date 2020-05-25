A larger number of new COVID-19 cases being reported across Alberta on Sunday (May 24) in comparison to most days in the last week, but the number of active infections still remains low.

A total of 42 new cases have been confirmed between Saturday (May 23) and Sunday (May 24). That brings the provincial total to 6860, of which 5,924 are recovered which equals about 86% of cases.

No new COVID-19 related deaths have been reported.

There are four new cases in the Alberta Health Services South Zone, for a total of 1232 cases in this region. There are two new cases in Medicine Hat, one in Cypress County and one in Cardston County.

Lethbridge remains at 27 cases with one more recovery. Brooks has no new cases either, as well as two more recoveries. In fact, a majority of cases in Brooks, about 95%, are now recovered.

To date, nearly 237,00 Albertans have been tested for the virus.