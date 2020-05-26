Lethbridge Police are searching for a missing 15-year old boy, and are asking the public for their help.

Raydon Teeter was last seen in the city along the 3500 block of 21 Avenue South around 5:00 p.m. on Monday (May 25).

He’s described as about 5’5” tall and 140-pounds, with freckles on his face and shaggy dirty blonde hair. Teeter was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, long green shorts and red Croc sandles.

Anyone with information on Teeter’s whereabouts, or who has seen him recently, is asked to contact the LPS.