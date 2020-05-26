Photo of the copper wire seized by police. Credit to Alberta RCMP.

A two-month long investigation has led to charges against three southern Alberta men who allegedly stole more than 800 pounds of copper wire.

The RCMP’s Southern Alberta Crime Reduction Unit says the suspects targeted oil and gas sites around the region and later sold the wire to metal recycling businesses.

A search warrant was executed at a Calgary home Monday (May 25) where the copper wire, a quad and a breathing apparatus were seized.

55 year old Adam Spare, 33 year old David Mitchell and 31 year old Travis Kowalchuk are all facing multiple charges.

All three have been released on bail and are expected to appear in Calgary court on July 10th.