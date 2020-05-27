First it was Ontario, now it’s Quebec.

The Prime Minister says he has talked to the Quebec Premier about a military report on the state of long-term care homes in that province.

The report highlights staffing shortages, improper use of personal protective equipment, and isolating cases of COVID-19. Both provinces have requested the military remain in homes for another 30 days and Justin Trudeau says those discussions continue.

Trudeau also says in the short-term caring for residents during the pandemic is the priority, but agreed that a national conversation is needed to investigate conditions in seniors homes.