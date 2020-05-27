A Lethbridge Transit driver sits behind he new protective shield in his bus. Photo credit to City of Lethbridge.

Workers with Lethbridge Transit have come up with a way to protect local bus drivers as the ongoing health pandemic continues.

The City says it had been considering shields that were originally marketed to protect drivers from being assaulted, however those would’ve cost more than $5,000.

The transit maintenance team has since fabricated their own similar shield, costing only $100 per bus which have been installed by City staff in about half of the transit fleet, so far.

The clear shields ensure drivers can meet health and safety requirements without disrupting their workflow or ergonomics.

The City says shields will be installed in every bus before going back to regular transit operations when fare payments and front passenger loading are allowed once again.