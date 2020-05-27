If you own a property in Lethbridge you should be getting a tax notice soon.

They’re being mailed out this week, however because of the COVID-19 pandemic things are little different this year.

Kerry Boogaart, the City’s Property Tax Manager, says taxes are still due June 30th. Penalties though, on unpaid taxes won’t come into play for a few months.

“We’re going to apply the penalties until October 1st,” says Boogaart. “We ask residents if they are still able to pay their taxes, all or just a portion or whatever they can. We still have to make sure than essential services are being met.”

A few weeks ago City Council voted to not increase property taxes for residents and business in 2020 to try help those financially impacted by COVID-19.

Boogaart also says anyone who needs to chat about their taxes this year is encouraged to call 311 or by emailing the property tax department at: tax@lethbridge.ca

The following payment options are available:

Cheque or money order, made payable to the City of Lethbridge, can be mailed or dropped off at City Hall, 910 – 4 th Avenue South, Lethbridge, Alberta, T1J 0P6. Please do not send cash by mail. The City has a secure mailbox located at the front doors of City Hall and a blue, drive-through drop box located in the traffic circle behind City Hall.

Avenue South, Lethbridge, Alberta, T1J 0P6. Online or telephone banking can be used to pay your taxes electronically using the 13-digit roll number located in the top right section of your tax notice.

Cash, cheques, and debit cards are accepted by cashiers on the main floor at City Hall when City Hall reopens. The City does not accept credit card payments.



The City of Lethbridge says property owners have the option of using the monthly Tax Instalment Prepayment Plan (TIPP), which provides an annual discount credit of 0.75%.