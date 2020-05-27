Damage allegedly done by the suspect. Photo courtesy of the Lethbridge Police Service.

Lethbridge Police are trying to identify a suspect wanted in connection to nearly two dozen cases of property damage.

Over the past two months, police say an unknown male has been spray-painting “BB20” or “BORD” on buildings in the downtown core.

Recently the damage has spread to properties on the west and north sides.

23 businesses or buildings have been damaged to date.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.