Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health is reporting the province has the fewest number of active COVID-19 cases since the end of March.

There are 679 active cases currently while 88-per cent of Alberta’s total cases (6106 out of 6926) have now recovered.

Though this is good news, Dr. Deena Hinshaw says COVID-19 is still impacting many people across the province.

43 patients are being treated in hospital, four of them are in the ICU, and there have been two additional deaths reported in the past day bringing the total to 141 province-wide.

There were a total of 25 new coronavirus cases in Alberta from Tuesday to Wednesday this week.

The South Zone added one new case in the past day and it was in Brooks.

In Lethbridge, there are 27 total cases though 20 of them are now considered recovered.