This will make parents and kids a little happier.

The City of Lethbridge has decided to cautiously reopen playgrounds and some other amenities starting Friday (May 29)

All play structures, outdoor fitness equipment, park benches, and picnic tables around the city have been off limits for several weeks in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

All of those are opening back up, but with a list precautions for all residents to consider before and after use.

The City says people must still comply with all public health orders including gathering restrictions and physical distancing. Anyone who is sick or has symptoms of COVID-19 are not to use any public amenities .

It’s also highly recommended everyone practice proper hand hygiene as well as a few other things:

Consider limiting children and other members of your household to only visiting playgrounds that are close to your home. This will help limit the number of people your family may come into contact with.

If a playground is frequently used, consider the additional risk this may pose to your family and avoid this spot.

Maintain physical distancing and limit congregating with other people when entering and leaving the playground and supervising children playing (e.g. paths, benches, picnic areas).

Individuals should maintain physical distancing when returning to vehicles or homes.

The City stresses play structures will not be cleaned and residents will be using playgrounds at their own risk.

Also, due to construction for the Parks Irrigation Project at Henderson Lake, the play structure on Parkside Drive is expected to remain closed for approximately one more week.

Public washrooms and picnic shelters in Lethbridge however, will remain closed.