One of Alberta’s hardest hit communities has suffered another COVID-19 related loss.

On Thursday, Brooks recorded its eighth coronavirus related death.

There are now nine deaths in the South Zone attributed to COVID-19 and 143 province wide.

A fatality in the Calgary Zone was also reported on Thursday.

While the South Zone of Alberta Health Services had no new cases to report, there were 29 additional cases province-wide.

The percentage of recovered cases in Alberta has risen to 88.5 per cent with 6,160 of 6,955 total cases considered recovered.

There are 652 active cases – 50 of them are being treated in hospital and four are in the ICU.

As for Lethbridge, of the 27 cases confirmed to date, 20 are now recovered and seven are still active.