Free Fry Day to benefit potato growers and HALO an “overwhelming success”
Free Fry Day took place Friday, May 29.
Free Fry Day, to support local potato growers and HALO air ambulance, is being called an overwhelming success.
Last Friday, McCain’s supplied nearly 7,500 bags of frozen french fries, $50,000 worth, to be handed out at four Western Tractor locations in southern Alberta.
The goal was to help support local farmers who have been dealing with a surplus of potatoes due to restaurants being shuttered amidst COVID-19.
Organizations were also being encouraged to sponsor those french fries and raise money for HALO air ambulance which announced last month it’s at risk of shutting down without a significant funding influx.
The initiative raised over $320,000 and crushed the $100,000 goal that was set.