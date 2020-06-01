Free Fry Day, to support local potato growers and HALO air ambulance, is being called an overwhelming success.

Last Friday, McCain’s supplied nearly 7,500 bags of frozen french fries, $50,000 worth, to be handed out at four Western Tractor locations in southern Alberta.

The goal was to help support local farmers who have been dealing with a surplus of potatoes due to restaurants being shuttered amidst COVID-19.

Organizations were also being encouraged to sponsor those french fries and raise money for HALO air ambulance which announced last month it’s at risk of shutting down without a significant funding influx.

The initiative raised over $320,000 and crushed the $100,000 goal that was set.