UPDATE: Police have located the yellow Dodge truck. At this time no arrests have been made in connection with the collision and the investigation is ongoing.

BACKGROUND

Lethbridge Police are investigating after a person was hit and killed by a vehicle in a south side alley.

Just after 4:30 pm Monday (June 1), police and EMS were called after reports of a collision between a pick-up truck and a pedestrian.

It happened along the 900 block of 13th Street South.

LPS say when officers arrived a woman had left the truck and was attending to the victim, however a man also inside the vehicle took off before police got there.

Witnesses also reported a man, who had been walking with the victim, ran away from the scene as well.

The victim, a 30 year old man, was transported to hospital and later died.

The matter remains under investigation and police are currently searching for a yellow 2004 Dodge Ram truck with Alberta license plate VNH26.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lethbridge Police.

Names of those involved have not been released.