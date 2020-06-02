Some very good news for HALO Air Ambulance.

In light of Health Minister Tyler Shandro’s instruction to AHS to restart and fast-track Alberta’s helicopter emergency medical service, HALO is now extending its full medivac operations.

HALO recently said it was making changes because of major financial issues.

Since then, the organization says it’s raised significant funds to help ensure the continuation of the air ambulance service across parts of southern Alberta, but at the same time stressing the fight isn’t over yet.

HALO responds to emergencies in the MD of Taber, County of Forty Mile, Cypress County, and the Medicine Hat area.

It’s been in operation for the past 13 years.