Lethbridge’s Chief of Police issuing a statement Tuesday in response to the death of George Floyd.

The 46 year old unarmed black man died last Monday after a white police officer in Minneapolis knelt on his neck for more than 8 minutes as he pleaded for air.

Chief Scott Woods says this inexcusable event serves as a sobering reminder of the duty we all have to respect and honour every person in our community.

While he says no organization can claim perfection, he is proud of the work that has been, and continues to be undertaken, in the Lethbridge Police Service to support a peaceful and safe community for everyone.

His full statement can be found on the LPS website.