About $20,000 damage after a deck caught fire at a home on the city’s west side.

Lethbridge fire crews were called out Tuesday to the Copperwood neighbourhood where a barbeque on the back deck had malfunctioned and caught on fire.

The fire extended onto the siding and outside of the house as well.

Investigators say when crews arrived, flames were showing from the back of the home and smoke was coming from attic vents.

Firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control quickly.

There was one minor injury reported. The person was assessed on scene and did not have to go to hospital.

Lethbridge residents are being reminded about barbeque safety.