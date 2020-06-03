Lethbridge Police are investigating a sudden death beside the Supervised Consumption Site (SCS).

Around 12:30 Wednesday afternoon (June 3) police were called to assist EMS with a medical emergency in the parking lot of the SCS on 1st Avenue South.

When officers arrived on scene they were informed that a 33 year old woman had been pronounced dead.

The Medical Examiner’s Office has been contacted and the woman’s body will be transported to Calgary for an autopsy.

No name has been released.