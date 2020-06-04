Fort Macleod RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

17 year old Creedence Wolf Tail was last seen in Fort Macleod Wednesday, June 3.

He’s described as an Indigenous male, 5’11” tall, about 140 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes.

Wolf Tail was last seen wearing a white ball cap, black golf shirt, black jeans, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fort Macleod RCMP.