The Town of Bow Island is facing several environment-related charges laid by the provincial government, in regard to failing to monitor that community’s drinking water.

The town is facing five charges for failing to take water samples, which are required under the code of practice for a waterworks system consisting solely of a water distribution system. It’s also charged with failing to report that contravention, providing false or misleading information and failing to report structural or equipment malfunctions.

A majority of those charges fall under the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act, while one contravenes the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Regulation.

A former Town of Bow Island employee, Ryan Jeffery Sanderson, is facing two additional charges for providing false or misleading information.

It’s alleged that these offences took place over three years, between Jan. 1, 2014 and Dec. 31, 2017.

Both the Town and Sanderson are expected to appear in court on Tuesday (June 9).