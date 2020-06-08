A Severe Thunderstorm WATCH has been issued for parts of southern Alberta including Lethbridge, Taber, Milk River, Vulcan, Brooks, Bow Island, Medicine Hat areas.

The Watch has been extended to now include Claresholm, Fort Macleod, Cardston, and Magrath areas.

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

Thunderstorms are developing this afternoon in Southern Alberta and the potential exists for some thunderstorms to become severe.