Health Minister Tyler Shando holding up one of the packs of masks during a recent press conference. Photo credit to Government of Alberta.

Free non-medical masks are now available to Albertans at nearly 600 A&W, McDonald’s and Tim Horton’s drive-thrus across the province.

The UCP government announced two weeks ago it was partnering with those fast food chains to distribute 20 million face masks.

Each Albertan can claim four masks, free of charge with no purchase necessary.

In order to reduce traffic, you’re also asked to pick up masks for family members or friends especially those who can’t get to one of those drive-thrus on their own.

Health Minister Tyler Shandro says Alberta is proud to be the first province in Canada to support residents with free masks for use in situations where physical distancing may not be possible. “Thank you to our restaurant partners, franchise owners and staff members, who are volunteering their time and effort to distribute these masks”.

Plans are also underway to supply masks to places of worship in Alberta and to distribute another 20 million to the public in the future.