Two Watch, Team Leads patrol the downtown in May 2019. Photo credit to My Lethbridge Now.com (Pat Siedlecki)

The Lethbridge Police Service says the downtown Watch serves all citizens and a recent online petition makes numerous allegations and inaccurately portrays the program’s mandate and operations.

The petition on Change.org — Defund The Watch in Lethbridge — wants City Council to stop funding the Watch, accusing the program of harassing people on the street and being a “comfort for white people at the cost of ignoring our unhoused population”.

Watch Manager Jeff Cove says the program is very diverse and serves all citizens. “We’re going to continue doing what we’ve been doing. We’ve been providing a great service to all of the citizens, inclusive of the vulnerable communities”.

Cove says some of the information put out against the Watch is incorrect and not researched, saying no one contacted him for any numbers.

“Citizens to us include individuals who are vulnerable in our community,” says Cove. “Not just business owners, not just residents who have homes. Our stakeholders group is vast and I don’t think there is a lot of appreciation paid to that”.

Program updates are presented quarterly to City Council and currently The Watch is funded until the end of 2020.

Lethbridge Police provided the following current information on the Watch: