Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health is encouraging everyone who attended anti-racism demonstrations this past weekend to get tested for COVID-19.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw says this is an important measure whether you’re symptomatic or not as it would be extremely difficult to perform contact tracing among large groups of people.

As no data was released on Sunday, Monday’s COVID-19 numbers reflect 48 hours of testing instead of the usual 24 hours.

There were 64 new cases confirmed out of just over 11,000 tests since Saturday.

Three additional deaths were reported as well.

A total of 44 people remain in hospital and six of them are being treated in the ICU.

Of Alberta’s total cases, about 93 per cent of people have recovered.