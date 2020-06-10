Improper disposal of smoking material is the cause of a south side house fire this week.

Lethbridge firefighters were called out Tuesday (June 9) around 2:15 pm after reports of a duplex on fire along the 3800 block of 20th Avenue South.

Crews arrived soon after and put out a fire on a balcony.

Officials says one person was spraying the fire with a garden hose when they got there which helped prevent the spread and major damage.

No injuries reported and damage is pegged at $20,000.

The fire department is once again reminding residents to extinguish smoking materials properly in non-combustible containers filled with sand or water.