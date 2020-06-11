RCMP from Raymond and Milk River are investigating drownings on the St. Mary River.

On Wednesday (June 10) around 10:30 pm officers were called out to an area near Spring Coulee. Mounties say a group of roughly ten people had gone swimming and canoeing earlier in the day.

Three girls were said to be having trouble trying to get out of the water. One was located, however she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other two were swept away by the current.

Lethbridge Search and Rescue was called in and a second girl was found Thursday morning, also deceased.

An RCMP search helicopter has now been called into help find the other missing youth.

At this time, no names have been released.