A Heat WARNING has been issued for the Vulcan, Carmangay, Brooks, Bow Island, Medicine Hat and Cypress Hills areas.

Humidex values reaching 29 are expected for the next two days.

Friday will see the start of a period of very warm weather for southeastern Alberta. Expect temperatures to remain high until Sunday.

Residents of and visitors to the warned regions are advised to take the following precautions to protect themselves, their families and their neighbours:

– Consider rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day.

– Take frequent breaks from the heat, spending time in cooled indoor spaces where possible.

– Drink plenty of water and other non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages to stay hydrated.

– Check for your children or pets before you exit your vehicle. Do not leave any person or pet inside a closed vehicle, for any length of time.