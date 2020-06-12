Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announcing Friday (June 12) the federal government will be mandating temperature screenings for air passengers through a three part phased approach.

He made the announcement as part of his daily briefing on COVID-19.

Trudeau says first for those travelling to Canada, then for those travelling from Canada and finally for those travelling within Canada.

Any passenger who has a fever will not be permitted to board their flight.

Trudeau says airport and airline employees in secured areas will also be required to have their temperature taken.

The PM stresses this screening with allow another layer of protection for air travellers.