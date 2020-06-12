The Lethbridge Police Service is offering a new program to help curb bike thefts in the city.

The LPS is partnering with a non-profit, online registration service called Bike Index that alerts the community if a bicycle is reported stolen and helps police return recovered bikes.

You can create a free account at BikeIndex.org where your phone number and your bike’s serial number, make, model and colour are recorded.

Lethbridge Police Constable Shawn Davis says bike theft is a big problem here. “There are about 600 recovered (over the past year). I think it’s actually closer to 900. That’s just the reported ones. Not everyone is reporting stolen bikes to us. Some say the bike isn’t worth much or it’s not worth the hassle to report it. So if we are getting 600 to 900 reported, I’m going to guess it’s even higher than that”.

Once you register your bicycle you’ll be given a durable, difficult to remove QR Code sticker to put on your bike, which can be scanned on a smartphone if your bike goes missing.

LPS say this partnership with Bike Index was pursued following a presentation to the Lethbridge Police Commission last fall by a 14 year old boy who expressed concerns after having four bikes stolen. Nathan, a local Grade 9 student, attended the September Commission meeting and outlined his ideas to help prevent bike thefts and return stolen bikes to their rightful owners.

Bike Index enables owners to create a free account and in just a few minutes their bike is registered.

Create an account at BikeIndex.org, including the bike’s serial number, make, model, and colour. You can also add a photo and more details like aftermarket parts and other distinguishing features.

The phone number you provide is only accessible to city police officers.

After you register, stickers are currently available for pick up at Alpenland, Ascent Cycle and Bert and Mac’s.

Scan the sticker’s code with your smartphone camera or scanner app and link your bike by searching the description, email address, or serial number.

** In addition, LPS officers will be handing out stickers on Saturday, June 13 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in front of the police station. Additional community sticker/registration days will be announced. Social distancing protocols will be in effect**

(With files from LPS release)