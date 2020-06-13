Severe Thunderstorm WATCH issued for Lethbridge, Taber, Milk River, Cardston, Fort Macleod, Claresholm, Okotoks, Vulcan, Pincher Creek, Waterton, Calgary regions.

Conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, damaging hail and heavy rain.

Thunderstorms are developing in southern Alberta.

As the day progresses Saturday, thunderstorms are expected to become severe from the international border to north of the Edmonton region. Thunderstorms will move northeastwards throughout the afternoon, towards the Saskatchewan border.