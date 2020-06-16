Lethbridge is hoping to land one of the biggest curling events on the planet.

On Monday (June 15), Councillors voted to provide $1 million in financial and in-kind support toward the bid.

Two weeks ago Council received a presentation from the Lethbridge Curling Club. Councillors were told then that a $1 million investment could bring a return on investment 10 to 15 times that.

“The 2022 Brier would be a huge boost to our local economy and something for our local businesses to get excited for,” said Mayor Chris Spearman. “We understand that we are still in difficult times with the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the type of event that can really help as a key part of recovery.”

Councillors Rob Miyashiro and Jeff Carlson co-sponsored the resolution to council, saying this event bid meets the criteria for all of the Guiding Principles of the Major Community Event Hosting Grant.

The bid will be submitted by the end of June. If Lethbridge is successful, the Brier would take place in early March 2022 at the ENMAX Centre.

Lethbridge has hosted every major curling event to date except for this one.