A 28 year old Lethbridge man is facing a list of serious charges after allegedly assaulting a local store owner and attempting to disarm a police officer.

Officers say they responded to the 2400 block of Fairway Plaza South just after 9:00 pm Monday (June 16) where a business owner had reported that a man was “going crazy” and refused to leave.

The suspect, who was believed to be intoxicated did end up leaving the store at one point, but came back and assaulted the owner. Another co-owner was also assaulted when they tried to intervene.

When police took the man into custody he threatened to smash the officer’s head, as well.

As the suspect was being transported by LPS, he managed to get his handcuffs to the front of his body, damage the officer/prisoner partition in the vehicle and attempted to grab a police rifle. The officer immediately called for assistance and the man was stopped from gaining control of the gun.

He was then put in to leg restraints and re-handcuffed.

28 year old Alan Edwin Valin is facing nine total charges including uttering threats, assault with intent to resist arrest, attempt to disarm a police officer and causing a disturbance.