Three people charged after stolen vehicle spotted in Lethbridge
Photo credit to MyLethbridgeNow.com
Lethbridge Police have charged three people after members of the Crime Suppression Team recovered a stolen vehicle Monday.
A CST member spotted the Dodge Charger, reported stolen out of Pincher Creek, in the area of 2nd “A” Avenue and 13th street north in Lethbridge.
Police followed the driver to a nearby business and used a vehicle intervention technique to pin it in place.
The driver and two passengers were arrested.
Officers also recovered a small quantity of fentanyl, meth, bear spray and a knife.
19 year old Aeden Tanya Betts, 18 year old Hailey Pierce, and 23 year old Derek Schalk – all of Lethbridge – have been charged in connection to the incident.