Lethbridge Police have charged three people after members of the Crime Suppression Team recovered a stolen vehicle Monday.

A CST member spotted the Dodge Charger, reported stolen out of Pincher Creek, in the area of 2nd “A” Avenue and 13th street north in Lethbridge.

Police followed the driver to a nearby business and used a vehicle intervention technique to pin it in place.

The driver and two passengers were arrested.

Officers also recovered a small quantity of fentanyl, meth, bear spray and a knife.

19 year old Aeden Tanya Betts, 18 year old Hailey Pierce, and 23 year old Derek Schalk – all of Lethbridge – have been charged in connection to the incident.