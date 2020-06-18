Severe weather investigators confirm tornado touchdown near Barnwell
Photo of the now confirmed tonrado forming near Barnwell and Taber on June 13, 2020. Credit to stormchaser Brraydon Moriseau on Twitter.
Environment Canada has now confirmed a tornado did indeed touchdown last weekend as part of a series of storms here in southern Alberta.
After an investigation, the weather office says a twister resulted from a supercell thunderstorm just before 8:00 pm Saturday night (June 13) about 10 km south of Barnwell.
That storm triggered an Alberta Emergency Alert.
The tornado was the smallest on the scale rated as an EF-0 with wind speeds between 90 and 130 km/h.
Besides impacts to crops in the region due to large hail, there was no additional damage reported.
Additionally, there were reports of a possible tornado in Calgary on the evening of June 13, 2020. The information of this event has been reviewed, and it’s been determined it was only a funnel cloud, and not a tornado.