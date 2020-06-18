Photo of the now confirmed tonrado forming near Barnwell and Taber on June 13, 2020. Credit to stormchaser Brraydon Moriseau on Twitter.

Environment Canada has now confirmed a tornado did indeed touchdown last weekend as part of a series of storms here in southern Alberta.

After an investigation, the weather office says a twister resulted from a supercell thunderstorm just before 8:00 pm Saturday night (June 13) about 10 km south of Barnwell.

That storm triggered an Alberta Emergency Alert.

The tornado was the smallest on the scale rated as an EF-0 with wind speeds between 90 and 130 km/h.

Besides impacts to crops in the region due to large hail, there was no additional damage reported.

Additionally, there were reports of a possible tornado in Calgary on the evening of June 13, 2020. The information of this event has been reviewed, and it’s been determined it was only a funnel cloud, and not a tornado.