Three men are facing drug trafficking and weapon charges following a month-long investigation by ALERT Lethbridge’s organized crime team.

The case wrapped up on Monday (June 15) when police searched two homes on the city’s west side, and found more than $62,000 worth of drugs and cash proceeds of crime.

Officers seized 101-grams of meth, 54-grams of each carfentanil and cocaine, more than $29,000 in cash, as well as a taser, two replica firearms and two vehicles.

Leslie Cole, 29, Brandon Bougie, 27, and Anthony Jones, 21, are all facing a number of charges in relation to the bust.

They’re expected to appear in a Lethbridge courtroom on July 23.